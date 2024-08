🔴JAPAN🇯🇵| The powerful typhoon #Shanshan hit the country from the island of #Kyushu (south) with tornadoes and winds at 200km away. Significant damages recorded in the regions of #Kagoshima and #Makurazaki . Shanshan is now slowly heading towards Kansai and the island of Shikoku. pic.twitter.com/t5yH6dkxi1