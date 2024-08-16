ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Jornal britânico lista 25 álbuns mais superestimados da história

Fazer listas de melhores álbuns sempre provoca debates acalorados. O jornal britânico The Independent convidou uma equipe de jornalistas e resenhistas para eleger os discos mais superestimados da história . Na lista, aparecem obras consideradas “intocáveis”, como Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, dos Beatles. O ranking inclui, ainda, trabalhos de artistas como Coldplay, Nirvana, Madonna, Taylor Swift e David Bowie, entre outros.

Ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados, segundo o ‘The Independent’:

01. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights

02. Radiohead – Kid A

03. The Horrors – Primary Colours

04. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica

05. Florence + The Machine – Lungs

06. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

07. Nirvana – In Utero

08. Coldplay – Parachutes

09. Jeff Buckley – Grace

10. The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

11. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

12. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

13. Boygenius – The Record

14. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You

16. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

17. U2 – Songs of Innocence

18. Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

19. The White Stripes – Elephant

20. David Bowie – Low

21. Lorde – Tennis Court

22. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake

23. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

24. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

25. Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor

