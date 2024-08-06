Redação GPS VMA 2024: Anitta é a representante do Brasil na premiação

A cantora Anitta é a única representante brasileira no MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2024, evento que celebra as melhores produções audiovisuais da música. Com três indicações, Anitta concorre em duas categorias com o videoclipe de “Mil Veces” : Melhor Edição e Melhor Clipe Latino. Além disso, ela aparece mais uma vez na disputa pelo prêmio de Melhor Clipe Latino com “Bellakeo”, parceria com o artista Peso Pluma.

A premiação, que será realizada em 10 de setembro em Nova York, destaca artistas cujo impacto cultural tem transformado a indústria musical. No clipe de “Mil Veces”, Anitta protagoniza cenas intensas ao lado de Damiano David, vocalista da banda italiana Måneskin, em um trabalho que reforça sua presença no cenário internacional.

Entre os grandes nomes da noite, Taylor Swift lidera as indicações, concorrendo em 10 categorias, incluindo o cobiçado prêmio de Vídeo do Ano com “Fortnight”. Caso vença, Swift estabelecerá um novo recorde, tornando-se a primeira artista a conquistar cinco vezes a principal estatueta da noite.

A votação para o VMA 2024 está aberta ao público e pode ser realizada até 30 de agosto no site oficial da premiação. Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados:

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

Billie Eilish — “Lunch”

Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem — “Houdini”

SZA — “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Artista Revelação

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Performance Push

Ago. 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”

Set. 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”

Out. 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”

Nov. 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU”

Dez. 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”

Fev. 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Mar. 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”

Abr. 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”

Maio 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”

Jun. 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY”

Jul. 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”

Melhor Colaboração

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Melhor Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Melhor Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”

Eminem — “Houdini”

GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna — “fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N”

Melhor R&B

Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”

Muni Long — “Made For Me”

SZA — “Snooze”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Melhor Alternativo

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Hozier — “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”

Melhor Rock

Bon Jovi — “Legendary”

Coldplay — “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day — “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon — “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz — “Human”

U2 — “Atomic City”

Melhor Latino

Anitta — “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny — “Monaco”

KAROL G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

Myke Towers — “Lala”

Peso Pluma & Anitta — “Bellakeo”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”

Melhor Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy — “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER — “Pheelz”

Melhor K-pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

LISA — “Rockstar”

NCT Dream — “Smoothie”

NewJeans — “Super Shy”

Stray Kids — “LALALALA”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja Vu”

Vídeo por uma Causa

Alexander Stewart — “If Only You Knew”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For”

Coldplay — “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”

RAYE — “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Melhor Fotografia

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

Charli XCX — “Von Dutch”

Dua Lipa — “Illusion”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Obsessed”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Melhor Edição

Anitta — “Mil Veces”

Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

Eminem — “Houdini”

LISA — “Rockstar”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Melhor Coreografia

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Dua Lipa — “Houdini”

LISA — “Rockstar”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Tate McRae — “Greedy”

Troye Sivan — “Rush”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande — “The Boy Is Mine”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Justin Timberlake — “Selfish”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Get Him Back!”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli XCX — “360?”

LISA — “Rockstar”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight

