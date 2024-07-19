Emmy Awards 2024: série de comédia quebra recorde de indicações
Marcada para 15 de setembro, às 21h no horário de Brasília, a premiação mais importante da televisão americana retorna a Los Angeles. Esta edição do Emmy Awards premiará produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024.

Entre os favoritos, “O Urso” bateu um novo recorde de indicações para uma série de comédia em uma única edição, totalizando 23. Já com relação aos dramas, a líder foi “Xógum”, com 25 indicações.

Esta será a segunda premiação da Academia de Televisão realizada em 2024, já que a edição de 2023 foi adiada por causa das greves dos sindicatos dos roteiristas e dos atores.

Confira a lista completa dos indicados:

Melhor série em comédia

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • ‘The Bear’
  • ‘Curb your enthusiasm’
  • ‘Hacks’
  • ‘Only murders in the building’
  • ‘Palm Royale’
  • ‘Reservation dogs’
  • ‘What we do in the shadows’

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’
  • Selena Gomez – ‘Only murders in the building’
  • Maya Rudolph – ‘Loot’
  • Jean Smart – ‘Hacks’
  • Kristen Wiig – ‘Palm Royale’

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Berry – ‘What we do in the shadows’
  • Larry David – ‘Curb your enthusiasm’
  • Steve Martin – ‘Only murders in the building’
  • Martin Short – ‘Only murders in the building’
  • Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – ‘Reservation dogs’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce – ‘The Bear’
  • Paul W. Downs – ‘Hacks’
  • Ebon Moss-Bacharach – ‘The Bear’
  • Paul Rudd – ‘Only murders in the building’
  • Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbot elementary’
  • Bowen Yang – ‘Saturday Night Live’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Brunett – ‘Palm royale’
  • Liza Colón-Zayas – ‘The Bear’
  • Hannah Einbinder – ‘Hacks’
  • Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Meryl Streep – ‘Only murders in the building’

Melhor série de drama

  • ‘The Crown’
  • ‘Fallout’
  • ‘The gilded age’
  • ‘The Morning Show’
  • ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
  • ‘Xogum’
  • ‘Slow Horses’
  • ‘O problema dos 3 corpos’

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Idris Elba – ‘Hijack’
  • Donald Glover – ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
  • Walton Goggins – ‘Fallout’
  • Gary Oldman – ‘Slow Horses’
  • Sanada Hiroyuki – ‘Xogum’
  • Dominic West – ‘The Crown’

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Carrie Coon – ‘The gilded age’
  • Maya Erskine – ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
  • Anna Sawai – ‘Xogum’
  • Imelda Staunton – ‘The Crown’
  • Reese Witherspoon – ‘The Morning Show’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Asano Tadanobu – ‘Xogum’
  • Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Mark Duplass – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Jon Hamm – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Hira Takehiro – ‘Xogum’
  • Jack Lowden – ‘Slow Horses’
  • Jonathan Pryce – ‘The Crown’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Christine Baranski – ‘The gilded age’
  • Nicole Beharie – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’
  • Greta Lee – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Lesley Manville – ‘The Crown’
  • Karen Pittman – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Holland Taylor – ‘The Morning Show’

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • ‘Bebê rena’
  • ‘Fargo’
  • ‘Lessons in chemistry’
  • ‘Ripley’
  • ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jodie Foster – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
  • Brie Larson – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
  • Juno Temple – ‘Fargo’
  • Sofía Vergara – ‘Griselda’
  • Naomi Watts – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Matt Bommer – ‘Fellow travelers’
  • Richard Gadd – ‘Bebê rena’
  • Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’
  • Tom Hollander – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
  • Andrew Scott – ‘Ripley’

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jonathan Bailey – ‘Fellows travelers’
  • Robert Downey Jr. – ‘The sympathizer’
  • Tom Goodman-Hill – ‘Bebê rena’
  • John Hawkes – ‘True Detective: night country’
  • Lamorne Morris – ‘Fargo’
  • Lewis Pullman – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
  • Treat Williams – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Dakota Fanning – ‘Ripley’
  • Lily Gladstone – ‘Under the bridge’
  • Jessica Gunning – ‘Bebê rena’
  • Aja Naomi King – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
  • Diane Lane – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
  • Nava Mau – ‘Bebê rena’
  • Kali Reis – ‘True Detective: night country’

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – ‘The Bear’
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – ‘Girls5eva’
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – ‘Hacks’
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – ‘The other two’
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – ‘What we do in the shadows’

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare – ‘The Crown’
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – ‘Fallout’
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – ‘Mr. & mrs. smith’
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – ‘Xogum’
  • Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente – ‘Xogum’
  • Will Smith – ‘Slow Horses’

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Ricard Gadd – ‘Bebê rena’
  • Charlie Brooker – ‘Black mirror’
  • Noah Hawley – ‘Fargo’
  • Ron Nyswaner – ‘Fellow travelers’
  • Steven Zaillian – ‘Ripley’
  • Issa López – ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Randall Einhorn – ‘Abbott Elementary’
  • Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’
  • Ramy Youssef – ‘The Bear’
  • Guy Richie – ‘The gentlemen’
  • Lucia Aniello – ‘Hacks’
  • Mary Lou Belli – ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Stephen Daldry – ‘The Crown’
  • Mimi Leder – ‘The Morning Show’
  • Hiro Murai – ‘Mr. & mrs. smith’
  • Frederick E. O. Toye – ‘Xogum’
  • Saul Metzstein – ‘Slow Horses’
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield – ‘Winning Time’

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska – ‘Bebê rena’
  • Noah Hawley – ‘Fargo’
  • Gus Van Sant – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
  • Milicent Shelton – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
  • Steven Zaillian – ‘Ripley’
  • Issa López – ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Melhor talk show

  • ‘The Daily Show’
  • ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
  • ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
  • ‘The Late show with Stephen Colbert’

Melhor programa de competição

  • ‘The amazing race’
  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
  • ‘Top Chef’
  • ‘The Traitors’
  • ‘The Voice’

