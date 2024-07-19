Emmy Awards 2024: série de comédia quebra recorde de indicações

Marcada para 15 de setembro, às 21h no horário de Brasília, a premiação mais importante da televisão americana retorna a Los Angeles. Esta edição do Emmy Awards premiará produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024.
Entre os favoritos, “O Urso” bateu um novo recorde de indicações para uma série de comédia em uma única edição, totalizando 23. Já com relação aos dramas, a líder foi “Xógum”, com 25 indicações.
Esta será a segunda premiação da Academia de Televisão realizada em 2024, já que a edição de 2023 foi adiada por causa das greves dos sindicatos dos roteiristas e dos atores.
Confira a lista completa dos indicados:
Melhor série em comédia
- ‘Abbott Elementary’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘Curb your enthusiasm’
- ‘Hacks’
- ‘Only murders in the building’
- ‘Palm Royale’
- ‘Reservation dogs’
- ‘What we do in the shadows’
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’
- Selena Gomez – ‘Only murders in the building’
- Maya Rudolph – ‘Loot’
- Jean Smart – ‘Hacks’
- Kristen Wiig – ‘Palm Royale’
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry – ‘What we do in the shadows’
- Larry David – ‘Curb your enthusiasm’
- Steve Martin – ‘Only murders in the building’
- Martin Short – ‘Only murders in the building’
- Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – ‘Reservation dogs’
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce – ‘The Bear’
- Paul W. Downs – ‘Hacks’
- Ebon Moss-Bacharach – ‘The Bear’
- Paul Rudd – ‘Only murders in the building’
- Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbot elementary’
- Bowen Yang – ‘Saturday Night Live’
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Brunett – ‘Palm royale’
- Liza Colón-Zayas – ‘The Bear’
- Hannah Einbinder – ‘Hacks’
- Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Meryl Streep – ‘Only murders in the building’
Melhor série de drama
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘Fallout’
- ‘The gilded age’
- ‘The Morning Show’
- ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- ‘Xogum’
- ‘Slow Horses’
- ‘O problema dos 3 corpos’
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Idris Elba – ‘Hijack’
- Donald Glover – ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- Walton Goggins – ‘Fallout’
- Gary Oldman – ‘Slow Horses’
- Sanada Hiroyuki – ‘Xogum’
- Dominic West – ‘The Crown’
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’
- Carrie Coon – ‘The gilded age’
- Maya Erskine – ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- Anna Sawai – ‘Xogum’
- Imelda Staunton – ‘The Crown’
- Reese Witherspoon – ‘The Morning Show’
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Asano Tadanobu – ‘Xogum’
- Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’
- Mark Duplass – ‘The Morning Show’
- Jon Hamm – ‘The Morning Show’
- Hira Takehiro – ‘Xogum’
- Jack Lowden – ‘Slow Horses’
- Jonathan Pryce – ‘The Crown’
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Christine Baranski – ‘The gilded age’
- Nicole Beharie – ‘The Morning Show’
- Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’
- Greta Lee – ‘The Morning Show’
- Lesley Manville – ‘The Crown’
- Karen Pittman – ‘The Morning Show’
- Holland Taylor – ‘The Morning Show’
Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- ‘Bebê rena’
- ‘Fargo’
- ‘Lessons in chemistry’
- ‘Ripley’
- ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jodie Foster – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
- Brie Larson – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
- Juno Temple – ‘Fargo’
- Sofía Vergara – ‘Griselda’
- Naomi Watts – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Matt Bommer – ‘Fellow travelers’
- Richard Gadd – ‘Bebê rena’
- Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’
- Tom Hollander – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
- Andrew Scott – ‘Ripley’
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jonathan Bailey – ‘Fellows travelers’
- Robert Downey Jr. – ‘The sympathizer’
- Tom Goodman-Hill – ‘Bebê rena’
- John Hawkes – ‘True Detective: night country’
- Lamorne Morris – ‘Fargo’
- Lewis Pullman – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
- Treat Williams – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Dakota Fanning – ‘Ripley’
- Lily Gladstone – ‘Under the bridge’
- Jessica Gunning – ‘Bebê rena’
- Aja Naomi King – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
- Diane Lane – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
- Nava Mau – ‘Bebê rena’
- Kali Reis – ‘True Detective: night country’
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – ‘The Bear’
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – ‘Girls5eva’
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – ‘Hacks’
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – ‘The other two’
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – ‘What we do in the shadows’
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare – ‘The Crown’
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – ‘Fallout’
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – ‘Mr. & mrs. smith’
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – ‘Xogum’
- Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente – ‘Xogum’
- Will Smith – ‘Slow Horses’
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Ricard Gadd – ‘Bebê rena’
- Charlie Brooker – ‘Black mirror’
- Noah Hawley – ‘Fargo’
- Ron Nyswaner – ‘Fellow travelers’
- Steven Zaillian – ‘Ripley’
- Issa López – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Melhor direção em série de comédia
- Randall Einhorn – ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Christopher Storer – ‘The Bear’
- Ramy Youssef – ‘The Bear’
- Guy Richie – ‘The gentlemen’
- Lucia Aniello – ‘Hacks’
- Mary Lou Belli – ‘The Ms. Pat Show’
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Stephen Daldry – ‘The Crown’
- Mimi Leder – ‘The Morning Show’
- Hiro Murai – ‘Mr. & mrs. smith’
- Frederick E. O. Toye – ‘Xogum’
- Saul Metzstein – ‘Slow Horses’
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield – ‘Winning Time’
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Weronika Tofilska – ‘Bebê rena’
- Noah Hawley – ‘Fargo’
- Gus Van Sant – ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
- Milicent Shelton – ‘Lessons in chemistry’
- Steven Zaillian – ‘Ripley’
- Issa López – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Melhor talk show
- ‘The Daily Show’
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
- ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
- ‘The Late show with Stephen Colbert’
Melhor programa de competição
- ‘The amazing race’
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- ‘Top Chef’
- ‘The Traitors’
- ‘The Voice’
The post Emmy Awards 2024: série de comédia quebra recorde de indicações first appeared on GPS Brasília - Portal de Notícias do DF .