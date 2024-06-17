Redação GPS Veja os vencedores do Tony Awards

Os vencedores da 77ª edição do Tony Awards foram revelados nesse domingo (16). A cerimônia contou novamente com a apresentação da vencedora do Oscar Ariana DeBose.

Entre os vencedores, Daniel Radcliffe, conhecido principalmente por ‘Harry Potter’, levou o prêmio de ator em um musical, seu primeiro troféu em cinco shows da Broadway. O ator ganhou pelo ‘Merrily We Roll Along’, musical de Stephen Sondheim e George Furth.

A produção também foi eleita como o melhor revival musical e rendeu a Jonathan Groff seu primeiro Tony Awards, de ator principal em musical.

Confira a lista dos vencedores:

MELHOR PEÇA

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

VENCEDORA: Stereophonic

MELHOR MUSICAL

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

VENCEDOR: The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

MELHOR REVIVAL DE PEÇA

VENCEDOR: Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

MELHOR REVIVAL DE MUSICAL

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

VENCEDOR: Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

MELHOR ATOR EM PEÇA

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

VENCEDOR: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

MELHOR ATRIZ EM PEÇA

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

VENCEDORA: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

MELHOR ATOR EM MUSICAL

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

VENCEDOR: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MUSICAL

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

VENCEDORA: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM PEÇA

VENCEDOR: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM PEÇA

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

VENCEDORA: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

VENCEDOR: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

VENCEDORA: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

MELHOR LIVRO MUSICAL

Hell’s Kitchen – Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook – Bekah Brunstetter

The Outsiders – Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

VENCEDORA: Suffs – Shaina Taub

Water for Elephants – Rick Elice

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA (MÚSICA E/OU LETRA) PARA TEATRO

Days of Wine and Roses – Música & Letra: Adam Guettel

Here Lies Love – Música: David Byrne e Fatboy Slim – Letra: David Byrne

The Outsiders – Música & Letra: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay e Zach Chance) e Justin Levine

Stereophonic – Música & Letra: Will Butler

VENCEDORA: Suffs – Música & Letras: Shaina Taub

MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO EM PEÇA

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

VENCEDOR: David Zinn, Stereophonic

MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO EM MUSICAL

AMP e Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill e Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández e Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley e Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

VENCEDOR: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

MELHOR FIGURINO EM PEÇA

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

VENCEDORA: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

MELHOR DESIGN EM MUSICAL

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

VENCEDORA: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

MELHOR DESIGN DE LUZ EM PEÇA

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

VENCEDORA: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

MELHOR DESIGN DE LUZ EM MUSICAL

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King e David Bengali, Water for Elephants

VENCEDORES: Brian MacDevitt e Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM EM PEÇA

Justin Ellington e Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor e Will Pickens, Appropriate

VENCEDOR: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM EM MUSICAL

M.L. Dogg e Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

VENCEDOR: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM PEÇA

VENCEDOR: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM MUSICAL

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

VENCEDORA: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Kuperman e Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

VENCEDOR: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb e Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

MELHOR ORQUESTRAÇÃO

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler e Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley e Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay e Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt e Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

VENCEDOR: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

The post Veja os vencedores do Tony Awards; Daniel Radcliffe ganha prêmio principal first appeared on GPS Brasília - Portal de Notícias do DF .