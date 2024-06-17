Os vencedores da 77ª edição do Tony Awards foram revelados nesse domingo (16). A cerimônia contou novamente com a apresentação da vencedora do Oscar Ariana DeBose.
Entre os vencedores, Daniel Radcliffe, conhecido principalmente por ‘Harry Potter’, levou o prêmio de ator em um musical, seu primeiro troféu em cinco shows da Broadway. O ator ganhou pelo ‘Merrily We Roll Along’, musical de Stephen Sondheim e George Furth.
A produção também foi eleita como o melhor revival musical e rendeu a Jonathan Groff seu primeiro Tony Awards, de ator principal em musical.
Confira a lista dos vencedores:
MELHOR PEÇA
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
VENCEDORA: Stereophonic
MELHOR MUSICAL
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
VENCEDOR: The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
MELHOR REVIVAL DE PEÇA
VENCEDOR: Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
MELHOR REVIVAL DE MUSICAL
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
VENCEDOR: Merrily We Roll Along
The Who’s Tommy
MELHOR ATOR EM PEÇA
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
VENCEDOR: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
MELHOR ATRIZ EM PEÇA
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
VENCEDORA: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
MELHOR ATOR EM MUSICAL
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
VENCEDOR: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MUSICAL
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
VENCEDORA: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM PEÇA
VENCEDOR: Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM PEÇA
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
VENCEDORA: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
VENCEDOR: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MUSICAL
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
VENCEDORA: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
MELHOR LIVRO MUSICAL
Hell’s Kitchen – Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook – Bekah Brunstetter
The Outsiders – Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
VENCEDORA: Suffs – Shaina Taub
Water for Elephants – Rick Elice
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA (MÚSICA E/OU LETRA) PARA TEATRO
Days of Wine and Roses – Música & Letra: Adam Guettel
Here Lies Love – Música: David Byrne e Fatboy Slim – Letra: David Byrne
The Outsiders – Música & Letra: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay e Zach Chance) e Justin Levine
Stereophonic – Música & Letra: Will Butler
VENCEDORA: Suffs – Música & Letras: Shaina Taub
MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO EM PEÇA
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
VENCEDOR: David Zinn, Stereophonic
MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO EM MUSICAL
AMP e Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill e Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández e Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley e Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
VENCEDOR: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
MELHOR FIGURINO EM PEÇA
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
VENCEDORA: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
MELHOR DESIGN EM MUSICAL
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
VENCEDORA: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
MELHOR DESIGN DE LUZ EM PEÇA
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
VENCEDORA: Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
MELHOR DESIGN DE LUZ EM MUSICAL
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King e David Bengali, Water for Elephants
VENCEDORES: Brian MacDevitt e Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM EM PEÇA
Justin Ellington e Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor e Will Pickens, Appropriate
VENCEDOR: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM EM MUSICAL
M.L. Dogg e Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
VENCEDOR: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM PEÇA
VENCEDOR: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM MUSICAL
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
VENCEDORA: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Kuperman e Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
VENCEDOR: Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb e Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
MELHOR ORQUESTRAÇÃO
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler e Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley e Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay e Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt e Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
VENCEDOR: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
The post Veja os vencedores do Tony Awards; Daniel Radcliffe ganha prêmio principal first appeared on GPS Brasília - Portal de Notícias do DF .