📢 This is Tizint tasset Village in the #Taroudant region waiting for emergency assistance.



Authorities are working to clear roads to allow passage for ambulances and aid to populations affected 🚨 #Maroc #earthquake #moroccoearthquake #Morocco #Terremoto #زلزال_المغرب #المغرب pic.twitter.com/M7FWvyqHEZ